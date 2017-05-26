Don’t Let Fire Destroy Your Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

May 26, 2017.

As the Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer, Alaskans are getting out enjoying all the outdoor activities that our great state has to offer. Many Alaskans are planning to sit around a campfire and grill their meals on a barbecue.

Alaska State Fire Marshal, Kelly Nicolello reminds Alaskans, “fire safety should be included in your summer plans.” The following safety tips can help Alaskans have a safe and enjoyable summer:

    1. Keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach. Do not use flammable liquids to start camp fires.
    2. Keep campfires small and manageable. Build camp fires at least 15 feet from tents and other combustible materials.
    3. Don’t leave fires unattended.
    4. Extinguish all fires completely before leaving the area.
    5. When using propane barbeques, check for leaks before lighting.
    6. Dispose of used charcoal in a metal container and soak with water before dumping.
    7. Do not use barbecues indoors.
    8. Do not use fireworks in restricted areas.
    9. Children should not use fireworks without adult supervision.
    10. Report all unattended fires and unsafe fire activities to local authorities immediately.

For more summer safety tips go to the US Fire Administration’s Summer Safety web site at: www.usfa.dhs.gov/citizens/home_fire_prev/holiday-seasonal/summer.shtm . Nicolello adds, “Fire safe behavior can keep a fire from starting. Working smoke alarms, planning and practicing your fire escape plan and adding residential fire suppression sprinklers can ensure your family’s safety from a fire.”

