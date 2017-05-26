Don’t Let Fire Destroy Your Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

- Home
As the Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer, Alaskans are getting out enjoying all the outdoor activities that our great state has to offer. Many Alaskans are planning to sit around a campfire and grill their meals on a barbecue.
Alaska State Fire Marshal, Kelly Nicolello reminds Alaskans, “fire safety should be included in your summer plans.” The following safety tips can help Alaskans have a safe and enjoyable summer:
For more summer safety tips go to the US Fire Administration’s Summer Safety web site at: www.usfa.dhs.gov/citizens/home_fire_prev/holiday-seasonal/summer.shtm . Nicolello adds, “Fire safe behavior can keep a fire from starting. Working smoke alarms, planning and practicing your fire escape plan and adding residential fire suppression sprinklers can ensure your family’s safety from a fire.”
May 2013 re-post
