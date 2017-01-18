DPS Employee, Boyfriend, Arrested in DPS Burglary, Theft

Alaska Native News Jan 18, 2017.

The AST Alaska Bureau of Investigation, Financial Crimes Unit are continuing an investigation into a break-in into their building on Tudor Road in mid-December, the trooper dispatch reports.

According to troopers, they have discovered that one of the employees of the Department of Public Safety, Marie Kimberly Ramos, age 22, and her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ranem, age 32, have been implicated in the crime.

The investigation into the break-in found that Ramos and Ranem “forcibly entered a locked area of the building, damaged a door and door frame, and stole money.” the trooper dispatch revealed.

On December 30th, after the initial investigation, both Ramos and Ranem were placed under arrest on charges of Burglary II, Theft IV, and Criminal Mischief V.

Each had their bail set at $1,500 (unsecured).

AST says that subsequent to the service of multiple search warrants, more evidence was uncovered, prompting further investigation.

The duo is scheduled to be arraigned on February 10th.

Ramos is no longer employed at DPS.





