Driver Arrested after Fatal Saturday Boniface Hit and Run

Police in Anchorage report that they have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on Saturday at 4th Avenue and Boniface where Jacob Askoak was killed at just after 11 pm.
APD reports that they were contacted by 39-year-old Clyde Reynold’s attorney on Monday and Reynolds was subsequently placed under arrest. He was charged with Felony Leaving the scene of an Accident-Failure to Render Aid.
The blue Mercedes SUV was recovered from Reynold’s home.
Reynolds was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon and his bail was set at $15,000 Cash Deposit or Surety Appearance Bond by Magistrate Cole.