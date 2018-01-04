Driver Arrested for Impairment after Hitting Pedestrian on Northern Lights and A

Alaska Native News Jan 4, 2018.

Officers arrested a driver suspected of operating under the influence after an accident at Northern Lights and A Street early Thursday, APD revealed.

Police responded to the location after receiving a report of a vehicle/pedestrian collision and opened an investigation.

It was found that 29-year-old James Combs-Franklin while driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus, hit a pedestrian. During the investigation, Franklin was administered a field sobriety test, which he failed, and so was deemed to have been driving impaired. Following the test, Franklin was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded. He faces multiple charges that include Operating Under the Influence and Assault II.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.





