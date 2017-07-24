Driver in Fatal Fourth of July, 2016 Petersburg Crash Arrested on Dual Murder Charges

Alaska Native News Jul 24, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks revealed that they had made a $50,000 warrant arrest on charges of Murder II, Manslaughter and Assault I in connection to the fatal vehicle accident that occurred early on July 4th of 2016 in Petersburg.

The Petersburg Police Department in southeast Alaska responded to a reported crash on South Nordic Drive after 7 am on July 4th, 2016, to find two teens dead as the result of a crash of a 2004 Ford E350 Econoline van.

Few details of the crash were revealed, but, Molly Judge-Parks, 18, and Marie Giesbrecht, 19 both of Petersburg, were declared deceased at the scene. Two others in the vehicle, Catherine Cardenas, age 19, suffered minor injuries, and the driver, William “Chris” Allen, age 24, suffered serious injuries.

The next day, July 5th, Petersburg Police requested that the Alaska State Troopers take over the investigation, and on July 6th, 2016, troopers responded to the community and took over the case.

After a year-long investigation, a warrant was issued on Friday for Allen’s arrest. Troopers located and placed Allen, who was currently residing in Fairbanks, under arrest on the charges in that community.

Allen was arraigned in Fairbanks Court on Saturday, and is due to appear in the Petersburg Court on Tuesday afternoon.





