Driver on Sterling Arrested after Assaulting another Driver

Alaska Native News Nov 6, 2017.

As an Alaska State Trooper was parked in a pull-out at mile 121 on the Sterling Highway on Saturday, a red Ford pickup pulled in and asked for assistance with a man in the bed of his truck.

The trooper contacted 44-year-old Jason Hunter and observed that Hunter appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the report, the driver of the vehicle had been assisting Hunter with towing Hunter’s vehicle, identified as a blue 1987 Ford F-150. During the tow, Hunter’s vehicle had crashed into the back of the victim’s truck several times and an argument broke out between the victim and Hunter.

Then Hunter jumped into the back of the victim’s truck and broke out the rear window in his attempt to gain entry into the vehicle.

During the contact with Hunter, the trooper states that Hunter was uncooperative and resistant, and so was placed under arrest.





Hunter was charged with DUI, Assault IV, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Mischief IV. He was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility with his bail set at $500.