Driver Seriously Injured in North Pole Badger Road Rollover

Alaska Native News Jun 13, 2018.

A driver in a 2004 Toyota Tundra suffered serious life-threatening injuries after a rollover accident on Badger Road in North Pole early Wednesday morning, troopers reported.

The Fairbanks Police Department reported the accident to Alaska State Troopers

According to the report posted on the trooper dispatch, 28-year-old Erin E. Powers of North Pole, was traveling on Badger Road when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. In an effort to regain the road, troopers say, she overcompensated causing the vehicle to roll several times.

When the vehicle rolled, Powers, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her vehicle. She was unconscious when EMS arrived on the scene. EMS transported Powers to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was medevaced from there to Anchorage for further treatment.

Powers was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The investigation into the wreck is continuing.