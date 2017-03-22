Drivers Apprehend Drunk Driver as He Flees Accident Scene on Dowling/Lake Otis

Alaska Native News Mar 22, 2017.

On Monday afternoon, two drivers, on of which had been rear-ended in the preceding accident just moments before, chased down and held a drunk driver until APD could arrive at the scene, police report.

According to the police report, 60-year-old Steven Holliday was driving under the influence eastbound on Dowling in a 1991 Chevy pickup, straddling two lanes when he impacted two vehicles in front of him at the intersection at Lake Otis. The collision caused the two vehicles that he rear-ended, to crash into two additional vehicles ahead of them.

Police reported that “Immediately after the collision, Holliday got out of his truck and began to run away from the scene with a bottle of alcohol in his hands.” That was when two drivers at the scene, got out of their vehicles and chased Holliday down and held him while police responded to the scene.

Holliday was arrested and remanded at the Anchorage Jail for Felony DUI, Felony Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test, and Reckless Driving.





