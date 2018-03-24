Drug Dealer Shoots Victim, Steals Money and Car Thursday

Alaska Native News Mar 24, 2018.

Anchorage police are investigating a disturbance that included a shooting in the area of 72nd and O’Brien Street that occurred on Thursday evening, APD states.

At approximately %:28 pm on Thursday a person passing by that location called in to APD to report a disturbance. That witness reported that two men were in an altercation inside of a vehicle. The caller said that when the two men exited the vehicle, she saw weapons laying on the ground.

Less than 20 minutes later, at 5:47 pm, another call came into dispatch from a man on the 1200-block of Elegante Lane and O’Brien reporting he had been shot, the police dispatch recorded. When officers responded to the location, they found that the victim had been shot in the leg.The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.





The initial police investigation determined that the two men had met to conduct a drug transaction. When it when awry, the two got into an altercation and the victim was wounded by gunfire. The victim exited his vehicle and the suspect drove away with his vehicle, described as a blue Audi with temporary tags, and his money.

APD has not yet released a description of the suspect.