Drunk Chihuahua Spends Night Under Observation after Owner is Busted on DUI Charges

Alaska Native News Apr 19, 2017.

A suburban Pittsburgh man was arrested on DUI and other charges following an accident outside of Pittsburgh last Thursday, where the man, identified as 44-year-old Thomas Bloedel, was found, very intoxicated, behind the wheel of a 2014 Subaru Outback that had slammed into a pole, Pennsylvania cops say.

As a result, Bloedel was placed under arrest after it was determined that he was intoxicated from drinking vodka in the vehicle while driving. During his arrest, Bloedel threatened to kill various officers at the scene.

Bloedel was not the only occupant in the vehicle, in the Outback with him was his chihuahua named Maxwell. As police removed Bloedel from the vehicle and placed him in a patrol car for transport to jail, Maxwell drank the vodka “that was spilled and pooled in the console.” When they returned to the suspect’s vehicle, they found a visibly drunk and staggering canine there.

Police transported the inebriated dog to a vet clinic where it was treated for alcohol poisoning. The drunk dog was held overnight for observation.

Bloedel was transported to the Allegheny County jail, all the while yelling “monkey dicks” and “similar nonsense phrases,” police reported. He was charged with DUI, Animal Cruelty, Criminal Mischief, reckless Driving, and Making Terroristic Threats.

Maxwell, the chihuahua, sober and possibly hung over, was released to play outside the next day.





