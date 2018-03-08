Eagle River Fugitive from Justice Sentenced in Sex Crime Case

Alaska Native News Mar 8, 2018.

The Department of Justice announced today that U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason sentenced Eagle River man, Joshua Michael Evans to 14 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release in absentia on Wednesday. Evans is currently a fugitive from justice.

Evans, who was previously convicted and sentenced in 2001 for Sexual Abuse of a Minor, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in November of 2016. The court placed Evans on pretrial release pending his sentencing. Then just prior to his scheduled sentencing in October of 2017, he disappeared. Despite a manhunt by U.S. Probations, the FBI and Alaska State Troopers, Evans remains at large.

Evans became a subject of a federal investigation after it was discovered that he was ” using the Internet to download videos and images of child sexual exploitation,” in May of 2016.

The FBI and APD conducted the investigation that resulted in the conviction of Evans.





The U.S. Attorney’s office advises that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Evans is encouraged to call the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.