Eagle River Man Shot while Confronting Prowler

APD is seeking two suspects in an early Thursday morning shooting of a homeowner on the 11000-block of Regency Drive in Eagle River, that department stated.
Police were called out to a report of a shooting at that location at 3:30 am, after a resident confronted a suspected prowler, described as a white adult male, wearing a gray hoodie and black or dark blue pants, outside of his home.
The investigation found that when the resident confronted the prowler, a second man in a red compact parked nearby opened fire and struck the resident in his upper torso. After shooting, the driver fled alone in the vehicle, while the suspected prowler fled on foot.
The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this investigation, specifically surveillance video in the area, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.