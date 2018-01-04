Eagle River Man Shot while Confronting Prowler

Alaska Native News Jan 4, 2018.

APD is seeking two suspects in an early Thursday morning shooting of a homeowner on the 11000-block of Regency Drive in Eagle River, that department stated.

Police were called out to a report of a shooting at that location at 3:30 am, after a resident confronted a suspected prowler, described as a white adult male, wearing a gray hoodie and black or dark blue pants, outside of his home.

The investigation found that when the resident confronted the prowler, a second man in a red compact parked nearby opened fire and struck the resident in his upper torso. After shooting, the driver fled alone in the vehicle, while the suspected prowler fled on foot.