Eagle River Teen Dies in Tuesday Glenn Highway Four Car Collision

Alaska Native News Nov 16, 2016.

The Anchorage Police Department reported that icy road conditions were a contributing factor in the death of 19-year-old Eagle River resident Jonathan Blake Zollinger at approximately 12 noon on Tuesday.

Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway early yesterday afternoon and began an investigation into the four–vehicle crash that occurred between Muldoon and Turpin.

The police investigation revealed that as Zollinger was traveling inbound on the Glenn Highway between Muldoon and Turpin, he crossed the median divide and collided with a Chevy Tahoe, before careening into a Chevy Malibu, and finally a Ford Crown Victoria yellow cab.

Zollinger was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin were notified.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Yellow Cab, when asked, said that he would seek his own medical attention.

As a result of the crash, the outbound lanes of the Glenn Highway were closed for several hours, and did not reopen until 4:30 PM.

The Anchorage Police Department is reminding drivers to decrease speed and increase distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them, as icy conditions may be difficult to detect.





