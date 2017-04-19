Easter Ham Dispute Turns into Felony Assault Charges for Pennsylvania Woman

Alaska Native News Apr 19, 2017.

A Centre County, Pennsylvania woman is scheduled to appear in court on felony assault charges today after a Easter dinner turned into a violent affair concerning how to cook the ham on Sunday afternoon, Pennsylvania state police reported in an arrest report.

When state police arrived at the location, they contacted a bare-chested man with injuries to his face, chest and hand.

The victim in the case told police after they responded to the Centre County residence and conducted an interview, that he and his girlfriend of three and a half years, got into a “verbal argument in the kitchen over how to cook a ham.” He told police that as he was putting the ham into the oven, his girlfriend, identified as 28-year-old Kareese Raven, “grabbed an 11-inch steak knife from the top of the oven and began swinging at him.”

While the boyfriend managed to fend off the initial armed attack with only a cut to his chest, as he was attempting to exit the residence, Raven grabbed a large ceramic bowl and beat him in the face and nose. As the victim worked to defend himself from the blows, she hit him in the hand causing a deep laceration.

He ultimately managed to exit out the door, with Raven throwing the ham and his shoes at him as he left.

Raven was arrested with her bail set at $25,000 on charges of Felony Aggravated Assault, assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Harassment. She is due to appear in court on the charges today.





