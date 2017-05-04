Efforts to Retrieve Wreckage and Remains Continue in Perryville Crash

Alaska Native News May 4, 2017.

AST reported on Wednesday, that “adverse weather conditions” had hampered efforts to retrieve the remains of Grant Aviation pilot, Gabriele Cianetti from the steep mountainside near Perryville, but would continue working with other agencies to accomplish that as quickly as possible.

The Cessna 208B Caravan’s Emergency Locator Beacon was activated at 1:05 pm on Monday afternoon in the rough terrain between Perryville and Chignik Lake. Four hours later, a Jayhawk helicopter dispatched from Air Station Kodiak located the crash site at the 3,000-foot level on a steep slope eight miles out of Chignik Lake.

The aircraft was vacant, save the pilot and approximately 1,300 lbs of mail. The aircraft was crossing the rough terrain on its way to Perryville from Port Heiden on the northern shore of the Alaska Peninsula when the aircraft went down. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined by NTSB.





