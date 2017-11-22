Widgetized Section

Eight Recovered, Three Missing in Navy 7th Fleet Cargo Plane Crash

Alaska Native News Nov 22, 2017.
A C-2 Greyhound cargo plane launching off of the USS Ronald Reagan. US Navy

Defense officials report that three sailors remain missing and unaccounted for after a C-2 Greyhound cargo plane with 11 on-board, crashed into the sea as they were flying to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, 575 miles to the southeast of Okinawa in the Philippines sea.

The aircraft crashed into the sea while on approach to the carrier, although how close it was to the carrier remains unreported.

Eight sailors have been recovered by US Navy helicopters, and are reported to be in “good condition.”

Officials point to possible engine problems as the cause of the crash.

President Trump offered “Prayers for all involved,” in a tweet from the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida Wednesday.

