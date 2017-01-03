Ekwok Man Arrested after Assault of Girlfriend and Threats to Witnesses Troopers

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2017.

Troopers report that alcohol was a factor in a domestic violence assault in the southwest community of Ekwok on Friday.

A call went in to troopers at 5:15 pm from the community to report that 34-year-old Steven Hopson had assaulted his girlfriend. It was also reported that Hopson also threatened to shoot a witness to the assault “with a .300 Win Mag rifle,” when that witness attempted to help the woman.

The woman was able to escape when Hopson ran into the residence to grab the firearm, troopers reported on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the community at approximately 1 pm, when they arrived, they received notice that Hopson had gone to his residence and had armed himself and that “the only way Troopers and he were leaving Ekwok were in body bags.”

AST contacted Hopson via telephone and Hopson agreed to come out and talk with the responding troopers. He was placed under arrest on charges of Assault III and Assault IV.





