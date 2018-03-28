Extended UI Benefits Ending

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska— Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Heidi Drygas announced today that extended unemployment insurance benefits, which became available to eligible unemployed Alaskans on November 5, 2017, will end with the last payable week of April 7, 2018.
Alaska’s unemployment rate controls when extended benefits are available, and the U.S. Department of Labor has determined Alaska’s current unemployment rate does not meet the eligibility requirements for these additional benefits. The Division of Employment and Training Services, which administers Alaska’s Unemployment Insurance program, will notify impacted unemployed workers by mail.
Individuals with remaining balances of extended benefits may continue to file until their benefits are exhausted or the end date of April 7, 2018, whichever comes first. Unemployed workers who have exhausted their regular benefits may file a new claim for extended benefits through the week ending April 7, 2018.
Individuals wishing to apply for extended benefits or those who have questions regarding their eligibility should contact their nearest Unemployment Insurance Claim Center listed below:
Anchorage (907) 269-4700
Fairbanks (907) 451-2871
Juneau (907) 465-5552
All other areas (888) 252-2557