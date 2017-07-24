Elim Man Jailed for Child Porn/Online Enticement of a Minor

Alaska Native News Jul 24, 2017.

Nome-based Alaska State Troopers report that a 50-year-old Elim man is behind bars on charges of Enticement of a Minor and Distribution of Child Pornography following an investigation that resulted from a report on July 17th.

It was last Monday that troopers received a complaint that a 14-year-old girl in Elim was contacted by 50-year-old Herbert Barr, who was asking for sexual favors from the young teen.

Troopers contacted Barr at his home on Friday. During contact, Barr “made admissions relating to the communication with the 14 year old,” troopers stated. Barr was placed under arrest.

The investigation by troopers determined that Barr “knew the girl was 14 years old and was attempting to engage in sexual activity with her using the internet.”

Barr was transported and remanded to the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center on the charges. Barr was arraigned on the two charges on Saturday, and remains incarcerated as of Monday morning.





