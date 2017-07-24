Emergency Kit First Step In Disaster Readiness

- Home
Anchorage, Alaska—The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM) is urging Alaskans to take three simple steps to prepare for any natural and/or man-made disasters; get a kit, make a plan, and be informed. The first step, an emergency supply kit, contains essential items that are needed for an individual or family to survive the first few days after a major disaster. An emergency supply kit gives individuals and families greater flexibility to decide if they will stay in their homes, evacuate to a shelter, or stay with family or friends. Second, an emergency plan helps families and individuals, stay safe, reunite, and communicate before, during and after a disaster event. Finally, being informed is essential to making good decisions during a disaster event, and can speed recovery.
The State of Alaska’s Emergency Operations Plan calls for an all-hazards approach to emergency management. This enables the state, and many response partners, to come together and address the consequences of small and large events. Disaster events may vary, but the impacts to people are similar during natural and man-made disaster events of any size.
“The recent discussions about North Korea’s activities, and long standing natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis, highlight the need for Alaskans to be prepared,” said Mike O’Hare, DHS&EM Director. “Recent world events are an opportunity for every Alaskan to evaluate their individual and families emergency preparedness levels and make improvements.”
Delivering food, water and other basic items to disaster survivors demands a massive logistical effort. A major natural or man-made disaster can disrupt the infrastructure system that supplies Alaskans with a wide range of goods and services. Alaskans with an emergency supply kit are better prepared to endure the early days of any disaster when the flow of basic items has stopped. DHS&EM recommends that each household have an emergency supply kit with enough supplies to last seven or more days. For more information go to ready.alaska.gov.
DHS&EM’s preparedness website contains comprehensive information to help Alaskans prepare for any disaster.