Emmonak Man Dies from Head/Back Injuries Near Coast

Alaska Native News May 8, 2017.

For the second time this week, tragedy struck the southwest Alaska community of Emmonak, troopers reported on Saturday that one of two men from the village, after going out to Middle Mouth, suffered fatal head and back injuries.

The injuries were reported to the Emmonak AST and with the assistance of the local search and rescue group and Grant Air, the two men were located, and supplies were dropped down to the men.

A Coast Guard helicopter was launched and traveled to the scene and picked up the men, transporting them to Nome.

54-year-old Martin Moore Jr did not survive his injuries.

Troopers say that Martin’s death continues to be investigated and that Martin’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.


Related Articles:

Responders assess a fire at the Park's Cannery near Uyak Bay on Kodiak Island, Alaska, June 2, 2016. The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist with rescue efforts. U.S. Coast Guard photo.One Dead, Three Injured in Uyak Bay’s Spirit of Alaska Wilderness Lodge Fire Location of Ivanof Bay on the Alaska Peninsula. Image-Google MapsTroopers Investigate Shooting Death of Ivanof Bay Man Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid painkiller, is estimated to be 80 times as powerful as morphine and hundreds of times more powerful than heroin. It is often sold as fake OxyContin pills.Fentanyl Linked to Quinhagak Deaths by Crime Lab Lucas Agathluk was arrested on Attempted Murder and other charges on Saturday. Image-Facebook profilesEmmonak Man Arrested on Attempted Murder/Assault Charges