Emmonak Man Dies from Head/Back Injuries Near Coast

Alaska Native News May 8, 2017.

For the second time this week, tragedy struck the southwest Alaska community of Emmonak, troopers reported on Saturday that one of two men from the village, after going out to Middle Mouth, suffered fatal head and back injuries.

The injuries were reported to the Emmonak AST and with the assistance of the local search and rescue group and Grant Air, the two men were located, and supplies were dropped down to the men.

A Coast Guard helicopter was launched and traveled to the scene and picked up the men, transporting them to Nome.

54-year-old Martin Moore Jr did not survive his injuries.

Troopers say that Martin’s death continues to be investigated and that Martin’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





