Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Emmonak Man Dies in Fatal Snow Machine Accident

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2017.

Troopers in Emmonak were notified of a fatal snow machine crash late Friday night that occurred on Airport Road in that community.

According to troopers, they were notified at just before midnight that 49-year-old Raymond Waska was driving on his snow machine on the Airport Road, when he went off the road and crashed into a  power pole. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Waska was taken to the village clinic, where CPR was administered unsuccessfully. He was pronounced deceased at the clinic.

Waska’s next of kin were notified of his death.

The State Medical Examiner’s office has taken possession of Waska’s remains for autopsy.


 

Related Articles:

One Dead and One Injured in Saturday Night Alakanuk Snow Machine Crash Akiak Woman Dies in Snow Machine Incident Wednesday 18-year-old Levi Sagoonik died as the result of an ATV accident in Shaktoolik this week. Image-FB ProfilesShaktoolik Man Perishes in ATV Accident Snow Machiner Dies in Parks Highway Crash