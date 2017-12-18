Emmonak Man Dies in Fatal Snow Machine Accident

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2017.

Troopers in Emmonak were notified of a fatal snow machine crash late Friday night that occurred on Airport Road in that community.

According to troopers, they were notified at just before midnight that 49-year-old Raymond Waska was driving on his snow machine on the Airport Road, when he went off the road and crashed into a power pole. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Waska was taken to the village clinic, where CPR was administered unsuccessfully. He was pronounced deceased at the clinic.

Waska’s next of kin were notified of his death.

The State Medical Examiner’s office has taken possession of Waska’s remains for autopsy.





