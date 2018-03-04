Emmonak Troopers Seeking Escaped Prisoner

Alaska Native News Mar 4, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that they are searching for an escaped suspect in the community of Emmonak following an assault incident on Saturday.

At approximately 8:50 pm on Saturday night, AST received an assault report in that community, and the investigation revealed that 27-year-old Michael Redfox had attacked his girlfriend, hitting and strangling her.

When the Village Police Officer in Emmonak responded to the scene, Redfox had already left the premises but was later located and taken into custody. But, soon escaped that custody.

Alaska State Troopers report that they are seeking his whereabouts. He faces charges of Assault I, II, III, and IV as well as Escape II.

Anyone with information about Redfox’s location is encouraged to call Emmonak AST at 907-949-1300.





