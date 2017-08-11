Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Emperor Goose Hunt Open to Alaska Residents for the First Time in 30 Years

Aug 11, 2017.
Emperor Geese. Image-USGS

Emperor Geese. Image-USGS

(Juneau) – Alaska resident waterfowl hunters will have the opportunity to harvest emperor geese this fall for the first time in 30 years. Federal regulations for the 2017-2018 waterfowl hunting season allow a statewide harvest of 1,000 emperor geese. Registration permits are available now for seven hunt areas; the bag limit is one emperor goose per hunter per season.

A maritime species featuring distinctive white heads and necks and pale-gray wing and body plumage, emperor geese are exclusive to Alaska and the Russian Far East. Conservation efforts over recent decades helped the geese recover from a low population size to a harvestable level.

Hunt areas include coastal Game Management Units 23, 22, 18, 9 and 17 combined, 10, 8, and the Izembek State Game Refuge. Each hunt area is assigned an individual quota and requires a registration permit unique to the area. Hunters are asked to read the hunt conditions on registration permits carefully; hunt areas may have different season dates, quotas, reporting requirements, or restrictions.


Successful hunters must report their harvest of an emperor goose by phone or online at www.hunt.alaska.gov within 24 hours or 72 hours, depending upon the hunt area. All hunts will be subject to closure by emergency order to avoid exceeding area harvest quotas.

For more information, see the “2017-2018 Emperor Goose Hunt Details” sheet below; contact state Waterfowl Coordinator Jason Schamber at (907) 267-2206; or visit www.waterfowl.adfg.alaska.gov.

2017-2018 Emperor Goose Hunt Details

  • Hunting will be open by registration permit to ALASKA RESIDENTS who possess a current hunting license (see migratory game bird regulations for license exemptions).
  • Registration permits are free and will be available in unlimited number online at www.hunt.alaska.gov, at Alaska Department of Fish and Game offices, and at many license vendors in rural coastal villages where emperor geese are hunted.
  • A permit allows the harvest and possession of one emperor goose per hunter per season.
  • Hunters must purchase a federal and state waterfowl stamp to hunt emperor geese (see the migratory game bird regulations for duck stamp exemptions).
  • There are seven established hunt areas across the range of emperor geese, each with a registration permit unique to the area and an individual quota.
  • A hunter may register for one permit in a single hunt area or one permit in each of multiple hunt areas; however, the harvest and possession of only one emperor goose per hunter per season is allowed regardless of the number of permits held.
  • Season dates vary by hunt area. Hunters are encouraged to check the migratory bird hunting regulations booklet or online at www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=hunting.huntingregulations for detailed information about specific season dates.
  • Successful hunters must report their harvest by phone 1-800-478-7468 or online at www.hunt.alaska.gov within 24 hours or 72 hours, depending on the hunt area.
  • Hunt areas will be closed by emergency order to avoid exceeding area harvest quotas; call 1-800-478-7468 for updated hunt area closure information.
  • Please read the hunt conditions on registration permits carefully; hunt areas may have different season dates, reporting requirements, or restrictions.
  • More information about the 2017-2018 fall-winter emperor goose hunt is available at www.waterfowl.adfg.alaska.gov or contact Jason Schamber at (907) 267-2206
 Source: ADF&G