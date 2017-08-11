Emperor Goose Hunt Open to Alaska Residents for the First Time in 30 Years

- Home
(Juneau) – Alaska resident waterfowl hunters will have the opportunity to harvest emperor geese this fall for the first time in 30 years. Federal regulations for the 2017-2018 waterfowl hunting season allow a statewide harvest of 1,000 emperor geese. Registration permits are available now for seven hunt areas; the bag limit is one emperor goose per hunter per season.
A maritime species featuring distinctive white heads and necks and pale-gray wing and body plumage, emperor geese are exclusive to Alaska and the Russian Far East. Conservation efforts over recent decades helped the geese recover from a low population size to a harvestable level.
Hunt areas include coastal Game Management Units 23, 22, 18, 9 and 17 combined, 10, 8, and the Izembek State Game Refuge. Each hunt area is assigned an individual quota and requires a registration permit unique to the area. Hunters are asked to read the hunt conditions on registration permits carefully; hunt areas may have different season dates, quotas, reporting requirements, or restrictions.
Successful hunters must report their harvest of an emperor goose by phone or online at www.hunt.alaska.gov within 24 hours or 72 hours, depending upon the hunt area. All hunts will be subject to closure by emergency order to avoid exceeding area harvest quotas.
For more information, see the “2017-2018 Emperor Goose Hunt Details” sheet below; contact state Waterfowl Coordinator Jason Schamber at (907) 267-2206; or visit www.waterfowl.adfg.alaska.gov.