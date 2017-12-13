Employee Hit over the Head During Tuesday’s Holiday Gas Station Armed Robbery

Alaska Native News Dec 13, 2017.

A Holiday gas station employee suffered minor head injuries during an armed robbery at the outlet on Jewel Lake Road early Tuesday morning, and the two robbery suspects, identified as a black man and a white man, made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the register at just before 5 AM on Tuesday.

According to the report, the two men entered the station, and the white suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of the employees. That employee was ordered to open the cash register, and he complied. At that point the black suspect went around the counter and cleaned out the register.

During the robbery, the white suspect noticed a second employee on a cordless phone. He he approached that employee, and the employee immediately went down to the floor. The robber hit the employee in the head with his handgun, then stomped on the phone, police say. Then, both suspects ran out of the store.

Police responded, and set up a perimeter, and conducted a K9 search. The search was unsuccessful. But, during the search officers contacted 28-year-old Joseph D Predmore, who fit the description of one of the robbers. Officers ultimately determined that Predmore was not involved in the robbery, but did have two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.





The the Caucasian robbery suspect was described as tall and skinny and wearing a black hoodie, with a bandanna and blue jeans. His accomplice was described as a black male, slightly shorter, and having tattoos forearms. Like his partner, he was also wearing a bandanna. It was also reported that he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.