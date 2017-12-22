Employment Down 0.9 Percent, Unemployment Rate Unchanged
Unemployed in line at employment office. Image-FEMA
JUNEAU, Alaska—Alaska’s total employment was down by an estimated 0.9 percent in November compared to November 2016, a loss of about 2,800 jobs. Although employment losses continue, they have moderated noticeably in the second half of 2017.
Oil and gas jobs were down by 7.8 percent and construction by 4.8 percent. Health care was the only industry to add jobs. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities remained at the same level as last year, as did local government. Federal jobs were down 0.7 percent and state government 2.4 percent.
Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 7.2 percent, where it has been since August. The comparable national rate for November was 4.1 percent.
Alaska’s not-seasonally adjusted rate was 7.1 percent, up four-tenths of a percentage point from October, an expected increase as winter sets in. Unemployment rates went up in 24 of 29 boroughs and census areas. The largest increases were again in Skagway and the Denali Borough, where the remainder of tourism-related activity wound down.
Unemployment rates fell in the North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Sitka, and the Aleutians West Census Area. The Kodiak Island Borough’s rate was flat.