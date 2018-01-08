EPA Top Tips to Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Home, Workshop or Garage

- Home
SEATTLE, WA Every year, close to 500 people die and almost 50,000 people visit U.S. hospital emergency rooms from accidental CO poisoning. CO is found in fumes produced by gas ranges, vehicles, portable generators, camp stoves, lanterns, or by burning charcoal and wood. CO from these sources can build up in enclosed or even partially enclosed spaces, silently poisoning people and animals.
Recognize the Symptoms of CO poisoning
The most common CO poisoning symptoms are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. People who are sleeping or who have been drinking alcohol can die from CO poisoning before ever having symptoms.
You Can Prevent CO Poisoning