Excavation Awareness Training
ANCHORAGE, Alaska— The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development will hold a free workshop on excavation safety. Cave-ins pose the greatest risk and are much more likely than other excavation related accidents to result in worker fatalities. Other potential hazards include falls, falling loads, hazardous atmospheres, and incidents involving excavation damage to a pipeline.
Alaska Occupational Safety and Health Consultation and Training has joined with the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA), Enstar, and Northern Industrial Training, to sponsor a free “Breakfast-While-You-Learn” about safe excavation practices. Below is an agenda of the topics that will be covered:
- Alaska-based PHMSA inspectors—New Federal Excavation Rules and Guidelines
- Alaska Occupational Safety and Health—OSHA Regulatory Requirements
- Northern Industrial Training—Excavation Best Practices
- Enstar—Preventing Damage to Natural Gas Pipelines
|Date:
|Thursday, September 7, 2017
|Time:
|7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Northern Industrial Training
3700 CenterPoint Drive Suite 102, Anchorage, Alaska
|Cost:
|Free to public
|Conditions:
|Light breakfast provided, registration required
The workshop is free, however, registration is required. For reservations, contact Elaine Banda, Training Coordinator, at 907-269-4951 or email at Elaine.Banda@alaska.gov.