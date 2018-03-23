Experts: Bolton Likely to Tackle ‘One-China’ Mantra

Alaska Native News Mar 23, 2018.

STATE DEPARTMENT — While President Donald Trump’s new National Security Adviser John Bolton has said he would set aside his personal policy preferences and implement Trump’s policies, the new appointment sparks speculations that a review on the United States’ current one-China stance may be underway.

Bolton has long argued that Washington can play a “Taiwan card” to compel Beijing’s attention for its potentially destabilizing actions in East Asia and the South China Sea.

In a commentary published by the Wall Street Journal in 2016, Bolton said it was time to shake up U.S.-China relations.

“This may involve modifying or even jettisoning the ambiguous ‘one-China’ mantra, along with even more far-reaching initiatives to counter Beijing’s rapidly accelerating political and military aggressiveness in the South and East China seas,” wrote Bolton.

Source: VOA


Related Articles:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with scientists and technicians following launch of intercontinental ballistic missile. Image-KCNAUS Calls for Firm Action Against North Korea by UN President Trump at CPACChina Reacts Angrily to New US Sanctions Against North Korea President Trump announcing additional sanctions on North Korea. Image-VOATrump Imposes New Sanctions on North Korea In this photo provided by Korea Coast Guard, the Panama-registered tanker "Sanchi" is seen ablaze after a collision with a Hong Kong-registered freighter off China's eastern coast, Jan. 7, 2018.Iranian Oil Tanker at Risk of Exploding and Sinking