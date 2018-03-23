Experts: Bolton Likely to Tackle ‘One-China’ Mantra

- Home
STATE DEPARTMENT — While President Donald Trump’s new National Security Adviser John Bolton has said he would set aside his personal policy preferences and implement Trump’s policies, the new appointment sparks speculations that a review on the United States’ current one-China stance may be underway.
Bolton has long argued that Washington can play a “Taiwan card” to compel Beijing’s attention for its potentially destabilizing actions in East Asia and the South China Sea.
In a commentary published by the Wall Street Journal in 2016, Bolton said it was time to shake up U.S.-China relations.
“This may involve modifying or even jettisoning the ambiguous ‘one-China’ mantra, along with even more far-reaching initiatives to counter Beijing’s rapidly accelerating political and military aggressiveness in the South and East China seas,” wrote Bolton.
Source: VOA