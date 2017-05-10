Explore the Rock 2017 Program Announced

- Home
Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA)’s Meth and Suicide Prevention Initiative is partnering with Healthy Tomorrows to invite kids to “Explore the Rock” this summer. This program has been developed to teach kids some of the skills that are important to outdoor lifestyles in Kodiak, such as bear safety, first aid, and navigation with a map and compass.
They will also develop social skills through group activities with their peers and adults from the community. Most weeks will feature a guest instructor who will focus on a specific activity or lesson. Adults will be an important component to the program as they will work as mentors and role models to the kids, promoting healthy and positive lifestyles.
“Explore the Rock is more than an opportunity for teens to go hiking,” says Matthew Kozak, KANA’s Prevention Grants Coordinator. “Explore the Rock facilitates friendships and builds social skills in our youth. Explore the Rock gets Kodiak’s kids off couches and into nature. This program provides an opportunity for adventure and wellness for youth living in Kodiak alongside staff and volunteers who care.”
The adventures will take place on Thursdays from 10:00am–3:30pm for ten weeks, beginning on June 1.
Topics will include: Bear Safety, CPR/First Aid, Team Building, Nutrition, Wildlife Photography, Conservation, Physical Fitness, and Survival Skills
The program is open to Kodiak students entering Grades 6–12. Each week’s event is a complete adventure; kids can participate every week, or select individual hikes. Each trip will take around five hours, and will be led by KANA staff and adult volunteers. This program is free; pre-registration required. Additional information can be found on our website at kodiakhealthcare.org/exploretherock
© 2017, ↑ Alaska Native News
