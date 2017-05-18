Eyre Family Located Upstream Suffering from Exposure-Related Issues

Alaska Native News May 18, 2017.

It was reported on Wednesday that the three individuals, a father and his two sons were located on Wednesday evening on the Chena River by search and rescue personnel.

The three subjects, Johnathon Eyre, 28, and his two sons, 7-year-old Johnathon “LJ” Eyre, and 4-year-old Jaxson Eyre, who had been missing since the weekend, were located at 6:47 pm upstream from the Nordale boat launch.

The trio was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment for what appeared to be exposure-related issues.

