Eyre Family Located Upstream Suffering from Exposure-Related Issues

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
It was reported on Wednesday that the three individuals, a father and his two sons were located on Wednesday evening on the Chena River by search and rescue personnel.
The three subjects, Johnathon Eyre, 28, and his two sons, 7-year-old Johnathon “LJ” Eyre, and 4-year-old Jaxson Eyre, who had been missing since the weekend, were located at 6:47 pm upstream from the Nordale boat launch.
The trio was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment for what appeared to be exposure-related issues.
The search for the three was area-wide with troopers, and search and rescue volunteers.