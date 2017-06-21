Widgetized Section

Fairbank Crash Sends Driver to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries

Alaska Native News Jun 21, 2017.

A Fairbanks man suffered life threatening injuries after a crash on Van Horn Road on Tuesday evening, troopers report.

A Ford pickup traveling on Van Horn Road at 6:20 pm on Tuesday failed to stop for a stop sign, and crashed into a Subaru crossing through the intersection.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the pickup was ejected from his vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. While the driver of the Ford was rushed to the hospital, the occupants of the Subaru were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing, troopers say.


