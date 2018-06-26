Fairbanks-Based Troopers Seek Two in Multiple Four-Wheeler Thefts

Alaska Native News Jun 26, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers are seeking two Fairbanks men in connection with multiple ATV thefts located in an investigation that commenced after two ATVs were reported stolen from a Fairbanks property by the owner on Saturday.

After the 8:50 am call-in to troopers on Saturday, the Alaska State Troopers Burglary Suppression and Property Recovery Unit opened an investigation in an effort to locate a Suzuki Quadrunner 400 and a Honda Rancher 400 stolen from the property.

Their investigation soon led them to a residence on Aeronca Drive. While on the property, investigators quickly found the Suzuki Quadrunner four-wheeler. Looking further, they would also locate a second stolen Suzuki.

The investigation would continue late into the night. The search proved fruitful and the Honda was located hidden in the woods near the Aeronca Drive residence.





Investigators are interested in speaking to 19-year-old Elijah Evans and 27-year-old Travis Olin in connection with the multiple thefts. A further check into Evans’s background would find that he is the subject of an active $10,000 arrest warrant for a previous vehicle theft.

Troopers are asking the public to please contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100 with information regarding this incident or the location of Elijah Evans or Travis Olin.