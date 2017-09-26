Fairbanks Burglary Suspect Attempts to Evade Troopers

Alaska Native News Sep 26, 2017.

A female suspected burglar sped away from troopers who were contacting her on Monday night, the trooper dispatch reported on Tuesday.

According to the trooper report, they received a report of a burglary taking place on Levee Way in Fairbanks at 8:07 pm Monday night. Troopers began an investigation, and as it continued, AST attempted to interview 40-year-old Randi Van Blarcom of North Pole. Instead of talking with troopers, Blarcom sped away from troopers in her vehicle.

Troopers took up the pursuit and ultimately took Blarcom into custody. She was charged with Burglary I, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, Theft III, Criminal Mischief III, and Criminal Mischief V.

Blarcom was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there on charges.





