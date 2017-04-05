Fairbanks Car Thieves Roll Vehicle During Chase Tuesday Night

Alaska Native News Apr 5, 2017.

Fairbanks-based troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had been reported as stolen in Fairbanks on Tuesday night, but the driver, instead, elected to take officers on a chase.

At 8:48 pm on Tuesday night, troopers attempted to pull over a 2002 Toyota 4-Runner that was identified by troopers as being stolen, but the driver of the vehicle, chose to run instead and a pursuit was initiated.

The initial driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Elijah Evans of Fairbanks, but as the chase continued, Evans and his passenger, 29-year-old Alan Cleveland, decided to switch roles and they changed seats and Cleveland took over control of the vehicle.

Soon after the swap, Cleveland, now driving, collided with a guardrail and rolled the 4-Runner.

Neither suspect was injured in the rollover, and both were arrested and transported for remand at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





