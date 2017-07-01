Widgetized Section

Fairbanks Felon Arrested on DUI, Several Weapons Charges

Alaska Native News Jul 1, 2017.

A convicted felon was picked up on several charges after he pulled into an active investigation on McGrath Road on Thursday night.

Troopers had been at a McGrath Road residence in Fairbanks conducting an investigation at 9:48 pm on Thursday, when 46-year-old Guy Hines pulled into the residence in a white Ford Escort.

Upon his arrival, troopers realized that Hines had been driving under the influence. Further investigation would find that Hines, a convicted felon, was in possession of a concealed firearm, which he is prohibited to have. He also did not disclose to the officers that he had the concealed weapon.

As a result, Hines was placed under arrest and charged with DUI, Misconduct Involving Weapons III, IV, and V.

Hines was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and held without bail.


