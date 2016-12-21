Fairbanks International Airport Travel Advisory
Interior of Fairbanks International Airport. Image-Juan Young/Creative Commons
TRAVEL ADVISORY:
Due to an unexpected failure of TSA screening equipment, delays at passenger screening are anticipated until repairs are complete. Until further notice if you are traveling out of FAI, regardless if you’re checking a bag or not, you can help minimize delays by arriving at the airport 2-3 hours prior to scheduled departure. As always, contact your air carrier for current flight status information.