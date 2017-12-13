Fairbanks Man Arrested after Stealing Jacket from Beaver Sports at Knife-Point

Alaska Native News Dec 13, 2017.

Troopers arrested a 22-year-old Fairbanks man for robbery, theft and assault after a call from Beaver Sports on Tuesday afternoon, troopers reported on the trooper dispatch.

A call went in to Fairbanks troopers at 12:56 pm from a Beaver Sports employee reporting “an apparent armed robbery and theft,” that had occurred minutes earlier. According to the employees account, a man, later identified as 22-year-old Sterling G. Thomas, stole a jacket from the store then attempted to leave the premises. But, as he was leaving, he was confronted by store personnel. As he was confronted, he threatened the employee “stating he was going to stab the employee,” troopers said.

As Thomas walked away from the store, he menacingly brandished his knife at witnesses and employees as the employees followed Thomas from a distance.





Soon after, troopers arrived at the scene. They took Thomas into custody on charges of Robbery I, Theft III, Assault III and resisting arrest. When arrested, Thomas was in possession of the stolen jacket and a 4″ fixed blade.

Following his arrest, Thomas was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there.