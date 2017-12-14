Fairbanks Man Arrested for Attempted Murder after Firing at Pedestrian

Alaska Native News Dec 14, 2017.

Alaska State troopers say that they have made an arrest in an ongoing attempted murder investigation stemming from an incident on easy street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the trooper dispatch, a motorist reported a two vehicle collision and shooting at that location at 2:21 PM on Wednesday. He told AST that he had stopped to give a ride to a male pedestrian/victim, when the suspect, later identified as David E. Cagwin, age 43, of Fairbanks, “drove his 2014 GMC Silverado truck directly at his vehicle and the pedestrian/victim standing at the passenger side door.”

Cagwin sideswiped the motorists vehicle, disabling his own truck. Cagwin then proceeded to exit his vehicle, “and fired several rounds from a .45 caliber handgun at the male pedestrian/victim,” troopers stated in their posting. Although none of the bullets found their mark, one round was found to have hit a trailer across the road.

Neither the collision, nor the gunfire resulted in any injuries. The victim fled in a passerby’s vehicle.

Troopers and the Fairbanks Police Department responded to the scene on Easy Street near Van Horn Road, and soon apprehended Cagwin nearby, after he had left the area on foot with his male and female passengers. During the search, troopers also found a handgun which Cagwin had discarded.





Troopers and FPD tracked the two passengers to an apartment above a business located on 35th Avenue. They were briefly detained, identified, and then later released.

Cagwin has been charged with Attempted Murder I, Misconduct Involving Weapons II, and two counts of Assault III.

Troopers are continuing the investigation into the incident.