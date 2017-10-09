Fairbanks Man Arrested for DUI/Warrants in Fox

Alaska Native News Oct 9, 2017.

A Fairbanks man was reported as the subject of a REDDI (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) report on Saturday night in the community of Fox in interior Alaska.

Troopers responded to the area and located a vehicle and driver matching the description in the report. The vehicle was pulled over and the driver, identified as Christopher Vanemmerik, age 58, was contacted.

Vanemmerik was determined to have been driving under the influence. He was placed under arrest on the charge. A background check would find that Vanemmerik also had an active warrant for his arrest for violating his conditions of release in a previous DUI conviction. The stop also garnered Vanemmerik two counts of Driving While Revoked and Violation of Limitations.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility and arraigned on Sunday afternoon.





