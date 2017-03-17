Fairbanks Man Arrested in Connection with Fairbanks Burglaries

Alaska Native News Mar 17, 2017.

AST reports that additional charges are pending for a Fairbanks man after he was arrested in connection with burglaries in the Fairbanks area.

Fairbanks patrol troopers, rural troopers, and troopers from the Special Projects Unit returned to a suspect’s residence on Tuesday after a warrant was issued. The warrant was issued to “seize stolen property” from a December 1, 2016 burglary that occurred along the Old Nenana Highway, troopers reported in the trooper dispatch on Thursday.

Fairbanks man, 33-year-old Dustin Harrison, was placed under arrest after the warrant was executed.

During the execution of the warrant,” Items from additional burglaries and thefts were located and recovered,” it was reported.

Harrison was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Burglary I, Theft II, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Authorities say that as the investigation continues that additional charges are pending against Harrison.





