Fairbanks Man Dies in Fatal Parks Highway Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News Mar 6, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that a Parks Highway accident on Monday afternoon resulted in a fatality and a serious injury.

A report went into troopers at 4:35 pm on Monday reporting a serious crash at mile 329 of the Parks Highway, and immediately responded to the scene to aid the victims and initiate an investigation.

A juvenile was rushed to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation at the scene revealed that 46-year-old Shawn Masterson was traveling northbound in a 2002 Ford Explorer when he lost control and crossed over the center line into the opposing lane.

A Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling southbound at that location when and it impacted Masterson’s vehicle head-on. Masterson was declared deceased on the scene by responding EMS.

In addition to the serious injuries to the passenger in the Dodge Ram, the driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital as well.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.





