Fairbanks Man Faces 14 Counts after being Caught Breaking into Mail Boxes

Alaska Native News Feb 15, 2018.

A Fairbanks man was arrested and charged with 14 counts that include theft and scheming to defraud after a caller reported a suspicious person in the area of Goldhill Road early Thursday morning, troopers report.

The caller, at 2:48 am, informed troopers that a suspicious man, later identified as 28-year-old Fairbanks resident Sean P. Gallaher, was on a snowmachine in the area and rifling through mailboxes along Goldhill Road.

Troopers responded to the scene and contacted Gallaher. Following that contact and a preliminary investigation, the suspect was placed under arrest on 12 counts of Theft II, one count of Theft IV and one count of Scheme to Defraud.

Gallaher was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges.





