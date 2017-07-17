Fairbanks Man Flees from Troopers as Car drives into Chena River

Alaska Native News Jul 17, 2017.

A Fairbanks man, identified as 43-year-old Clayton Nelson, was arrested after a car and foot chase on University Avenue early Sunday morning, Fairbanks-based troopers report.

It was at 2:09 am on Sunday morning that troopers attempted a traffic stop on Nelson for running a red light. Instead of stopping, Nelson continued down University Avenue, then turned into the Chena River Recreation site.

Then, instead of coming to a stop, Nelson jumped out of his still moving vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle kept going, driving into the Chena River, where it sank.

After a short foot-chase, troopers apprehended Nelson and placed him under arrest on charges of Reckless Driving and Felony Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer.

He was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center, where he was remanded on charges.





