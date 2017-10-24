Fairbanks Man Flees Juneau Authorities for Second Time in Two Days

Alaska Native News Oct 24, 2017.

On Sunday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Juneau pulled over a red Dodge Ram pickup for traffic violations on Hospital Drive in Juneau and contacted the driver, Kayla Mcintosh, age 33, and her passengers, 23-year-old Desiree Littlefield, and 39-year-old Jeremy Pittser.

The trooper would find that Littlefield and Pittser had outstanding warrants. Littlefield had two warrants for Criminal Trespass and Pittser had a warrant for Theft III. During contact, Pittser fled on foot and troopers were unable to locate him.

Troopers would find that Pittser had been contacted the day prior while he was with Mcintosh, and had fled on that occasion as well. Mcintosh was arrested on Hindering Prosecution II charges and she as well as Littlefield were transported to Lemon Creek Correctional, where Littlefield was held on $100 bail and Mcintosh was later released on her own recognizance.

Juneau police and troopers are encouraging the public with information on Pittser’s whereabouts to contact them at 907-465-4000 or 907-586-0600.





