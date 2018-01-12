Fairbanks Man Found Dead at Farmer’s Market from Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Alaska Native News Jan 12, 2018.

The Alaska State Troopers responded to the Fairbanks Farmers Market on Wednesday after receiving a report of a body there.

When troopers and EMS arrived at the scene and AST opened an investigation, they found that the deceased, identified as 62-year-old Paul Koehler, had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Koehler’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

AST says there were no signs of foul play. His next of kin were notified of the incident.