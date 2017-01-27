Fairbanks Student Arrested on Terrorist Threatening Charges after Tweet

Alaska Native News Jan 27, 2017.

A Fairbanks teen was arrested on terroristic threatening charges by troopers on Thursday following a call-in from school staff at West Valley High School at 9:48 am, the trooper dispatch reported.

The call-in was the result of school staff finding a threat on a student’s Twitter account. It was discovered that 19-year-old Nickholas Palacio had posted a tweet referencing shooting classmates, saying in part, “Don’t come to school Friday about to shoot this class up.”

Although responding troopers did not discover any weapons on Palacio, he was arrested and remanded to the Fairbank Correctional Center on charges of Terroristic Threatening II. He was held without bail.





