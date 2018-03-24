Fairbanks Wife Attempts to Run Over Husband During Dispute

Alaska Native News Mar 24, 2018.

A Fairbanks woman was arrested after she rammed another car with her vehicle and then tried to run her husband over during a domestic violence incident on Friday morning, AST reports.

Troopers were called out at 2:16 am on Friday morning after receiving a domestic criminal mischief call on the Old Steese Highway North. When they arrived and opened an investigation, they spoke with the two individuals, a husband and wife.

They found that 44-year-old Dora Ely, while under the influence, rammed another vehicle before attempting to run her husband over with her car.

It was determined that Ely was under the influence at the time of the ramming incident, and so, was placed under arrest for DUI. She was also charged with Refusal, Felony Criminal Mischief, and Felony Assault.

Ely was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





