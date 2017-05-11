Fairbanks Woman Charged with Manslaughter Following Chena Hot Springs Road Rollover

Alaska Native News May 11, 2017.

A Fairbanks woman has been charged with Manslaughter and DUI as the result of a rollover incident on Chena Hot Springs Road on Wednesday night, troopers report.

AST received a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Interior Alaska roadway at 9:48 pm, and responded to the scene of the crash.

The investigation at the scene revealed that 40-year-old Shyla Turenne was driving on Chena Hot Springs Road when she rolled her vehicle. One passenger, 45-year-old Hudson Mitchell, was declared deceased at the scene, while the driver,Turenne and another passenger were transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Subsequent to the fatal accident, Turenne was charged with Manslaughter and DUI.

Hudson’s next of kin were notified of his death.


Related Articles:

22-year-old Nicholas Moschell died in an early morning rollover on Saturday. Image-Facebook profilesDelta Man Dies in Alaska Highway Rollover One Dead, Two Injured in Parks Highway Accident 59-year-old Ann Dooley Krogseng died from injuries sustained in a side-by-side ATV accident in Nikiski on Thursday.Image-Facebook profileNikiski Woman Dies in ATV Rollover Manslaughter Charges for Driver of Northern Lights Hit and Run