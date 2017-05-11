Fairbanks Woman Charged with Manslaughter Following Chena Hot Springs Road Rollover

Alaska Native News May 11, 2017.

A Fairbanks woman has been charged with Manslaughter and DUI as the result of a rollover incident on Chena Hot Springs Road on Wednesday night, troopers report.

AST received a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Interior Alaska roadway at 9:48 pm, and responded to the scene of the crash.

The investigation at the scene revealed that 40-year-old Shyla Turenne was driving on Chena Hot Springs Road when she rolled her vehicle. One passenger, 45-year-old Hudson Mitchell, was declared deceased at the scene, while the driver,Turenne and another passenger were transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Subsequent to the fatal accident, Turenne was charged with Manslaughter and DUI.

Hudson’s next of kin were notified of his death.





