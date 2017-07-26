Fairbanks Woman Dozes off and Crashes into Summit Lake

Alaska Native News Jul 26, 2017.

Troopers say that a Fairbanks woman fell asleep at the wheel and drove into Summit Lake, completely submerging her 2013 Chevy 1500 on Monday morning.

According to the report, 22-year-old Madeliene Alexander was driving southbound near mile 194 on the Richardson Highway, when she dozed off behind the wheel. When she awoke, she lost control of her vehicle and went over the embankment and into the lake.

Alexander’s vehicle submerged completely, but, she and her canine were able to make good their escape from the vehicle through the passenger-side window.

A passing motorist picked up Alexander and drove her to Glennallen.

The vehicle was later recovered from the lake.

Troopers report that their investigation into the incident is continuing.





